Aberdeen University launches ‘UK’s first’ masters in energy transition

The University of Aberdeen has launched what is considered to be the UK’s first postgraduate degree programme in energy transition systems and technologies.

The course aims to train future engineers in sustainable energy systems and will draw on the research being conducted within the University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

The programme will focus on the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources, through the integration of low carbon technologies into current and future energy systems.

Programme Director Professor Russell McKenna said: “This course was set up to fill a gap and meet a need. In recent years, non-hydrocarbon based energy has grown significantly in Aberdeen due to its large talent pool of energy engineers and scientists and the abundance of wind and ocean energy resources off the Aberdeenshire coast.

“Energy transition engineers are faced with the challenge of redesigning our entire energy infrastructure while ensuring continued access to reliable and affordable energy. To achieve this, we must understand how to successfully integrate low carbon technologies into our current and future energy systems.”