EU approves €60m to support cleaner public transport in Portugal

The European Commission has approved an investment of €60 million (£53m) for cleaner and efficient public transport in Portugal.

The funding will support the conversion of an old railway line into a route for electric buses connecting Coimbra with the municipalities of Lousã and Miranda do Corvo and the village of Serpins.

With 13 million passengers per year estimated to use the new transport system, the project is estimated to help reduce congestion, traffic-related noise and greenhouse gas emissions.

The new line, which will also make it easier for people to travel between central Coimbra, the hospitals and university in the northern part of the city, is expected to become operational in early 2024.

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms said: “This project will provide citizens from Coimbra and the Coimbra region with much deserved clean, safe and efficient transport services.

“It will offer a more attractive public transport that will reduce travel times and pollution and improve comfort and the quality of air.”