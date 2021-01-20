Finance & Markets

Volkswagen tripled sales of electric vehicles in 2020

The most popular model was the ID.3, with 56,500 units sold, even though it only came on the market in September

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 20 January 2021
Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen tripled the sales of battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2020, accelerating its transition to electric mobility..

Volkswagen Passenger Cars launched nine new electric and plug-in hybrid models last year, bringing the share of BEVs and hybrid vehicles in Europe up to 12.4% of the brand’s total deliveries – from 2.3% in 2019.

The most popular model was the ID.3, with 56,500 units sold, even though it only came on the market in September, followed by the e-Gold with around 41,300 units and the Passat GTE with 24,000 units.

A total of 68,800 units of the ID.3 were ordered in 2020 and more than 56,500 have already been delivered to customers, including around 14,400 customers in Germany.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said: “2020 was a turning point for Volkswagen and marked a breakthrough in electric mobility.

“We are well on track to achieve our aim of becoming the market leader in battery electric vehicles. More than any other company, we stand for attractive and affordable e-mobility.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast