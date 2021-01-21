Businesses in Yorkshire offered £600k for anaerobic digestion innovation

Businesses across Yorkshire are being invited to bid for a share of £600,000 to support innovation in the anaerobic digestion (AD) sector.

AD process turns waste materials into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser and is seen as a crucial technology to increase the sustainability of industry and reduce carbon emissions.

Funding is being provided through the Anaerobic Digestion and Circular Economy Yorkshire (ADCEY) project, the Biorenewables Development Centre (BDC) and the University of York.

Yorkshire Water’s innovation team will act as the project’s Industrial Advisor, offering a better understanding of how AD technologies and markets are evolving nationally and globally.

Projects can include desk-based studies, consultancy, laboratory tests, scale-up or demonstration activities.

Businesses will also be able to access the expertise and analytical facilities of the BDC and Professor James Chong’s research group at the University of York for help in researching or developing AD innovations.

Professor Chong said: “The AD industry makes a vital contribution by increasing our resource efficiency and reducing our carbon emissions. By supporting innovation in AD, we can boost both the region’s economy and its sustainability.”