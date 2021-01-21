Tritility’s LEAD Programme Launched to Develop Internal Talent and Increase Progression Opportunities

The Leadership Education And Development (LEAD) Programme, which is part of Tritility’s ongoing commitment to staff learning, will offer employees a pathway to leadership and a stepping stone to a career in management.

A Combined Learning Approach

Combining classroom learning with on-the-job training, the six month course will allow employees time away from their day-to-day duties to develop their leadership skills. As the course progresses, there will be opportunities to take on additional responsibilities, including supervising and training colleagues.

Trainees will be assigned a mentor, who will provide ongoing one-on-one support and guidance throughout the 12-module programme. On successful completion, trainees will emerge with new skills and experience, and will be forerunners to fill the management positions being created by the company’s rapid growth.

The whole spectrum of leadership skills will be taught, from performance management to training and interviewing skills. Additionally, the programme will touch upon more specific disciplines such as sales forecasting, finance and marketing.

Commitment to Employee Development

The scheme is currently open to Tritility’s sales staff, but the company has plans to roll it out to other departments in the longer term.

Tritility has embedded learning and development into its culture and values right from its early beginnings. It enjoys a long-term collaboration with Sunderland College to offer a number of Level 3 Apprenticeships, as well as free vocational courses for all staff.

In December, Tritility won a TELCA Diversity Pioneers Award for its efforts in lifting barriers to work and promoting social mobility. Its commitment to training and upskilling employees from a diverse range of backgrounds was a key factor in this win.

Tritility has always prioritised the development and progression opportunities of its staff, internally advertising (and offering guaranteed interviews for) all vacancies before looking externally. However, their recent creation of three Learning and Development staff positions now gives them the opportunity to develop the skills and experience of existing talent. It is the company’s ambition that all future management hires will be filled by internal candidates.

“Our People Have Always Come First”

Tritility Director and Co-Founder Jamie Wyatt said of the programme: “Our people have always come first, and nurturing, developing and investing in our existing employees is hugely important to us. Whilst we could hire experienced talent from outside of the business, this programme will allow us to take advantage of our phenomenal in-house talent pool. Through the LEAD Programme, we can take that raw talent and build a management team with the experience and shared values needed to support our business plan for sustainable growth.”

About Tritility

Tritility empowers businesses to take control of their utilities, including gas, electricity and water services. By providing online tools and expert consultancy, Tritility helps clients to save money, cut waste and reduce their carbon footprint. The business is currently undergoing a period of rapid expansion, and has grown its team by 14% already since the start of 2021.

