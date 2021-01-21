World celebrates US return to Paris Accord under President Biden

World leaders have welcomed the new US President’s move to sign an executive order to reinstate the US to the Paris Agreement just a few hours after his inauguration.

The legally binding international treaty on climate change aims to limit to below 2°C, preferable to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

On June 1st 2017, Donald Trump announced the US would cease its participation in the Paris Agreement because, as he said, the accord will undermine the US economy.

The withdrawal took effect on 4th November 2020.

The agreement is expected to come into force again for the US on 19th February.

Responding to the news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news. In the year we host COP26 in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet.”

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “I am delighted that President Joe Biden will be rejoining the Paris Agreement. We are all responsible for safeguarding our planet for future generations. I look forward to working with our US partners on the road to COP26.”

Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres commented: “I warmly welcome Joe Biden’s steps for the US to re-enter the Paris Agreement, the global roadmap to tackle the climate emergency.”

He added: “With all countries fully engaged, we have a real opportunity to prevent climate catastrophe and embark on transformative climate action.”

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyer, said: “I am delighted that on day one of this new administration, the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement.

“This is the starting point for our renewed cooperation. And way more is to come.”

The French President Emmanuel Macron commented: “Best wishes on this most significant day of the American people. We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement.”

