British prisons to lock up emissions

A scheme that will shrink the carbon footprint of English prisons by upgrading existing lighting to LEDs has been launched by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) owned not-for-profit company Gov Facility Services Limited (GFSL).

The LED switching initiative for HMP Elmley prison in Kent is forecast to save the MOJ £115, 000 and cut 183 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The scheme complements another project in which GFSL will install nearly 5,560 new cell light fittings across 20 sites by March 2021.

That wider upgrade is predicted to reduce operating costs of the 20 sites by £121,000 every year, saving 750,000kWhrs and cutting 168 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

GFSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Ryder commented: “The lighting upgrade project at HMP Elmley is an important piece of work that shows how committed the MOJ and GFSL teams are towards meeting our carbon footprint targets in English prisons.

“This scheme will significantly reduce maintenance costs, and allow GFSL to dedicate more resources to improving conditions for residents.”

In 2013, a wind farm on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent was developed next to three prisons known as the Sheppey Prisons Cluster, with co-operation from the Ministry of Justice.