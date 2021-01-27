Anglian Water spends £300m to clean up rivers

Some of East England’s chalk rivers are set to benefit from Anglian Water‘s new £300 million investment in restoration projects.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has greenlighted a raft of schemes aimed at reducing the amount of phosphorus that enters the environment through streams.

Phosphorus is a chemical that comes from urbanisation, domestic products like detergents and human and animal waste.

It is believed phosphorus is hard to remove from wastewater without using carbon-intensive treatment processes.

Some restoration schemes across the region, including chalk rivers Lark and Little Ouse in Suffolk and the Wissey, Gaywood and Heacham in Norfolk, have also secured a share of the water company’s funding.

Peter Simpson, Chief Executive Officer for Anglian Water, said: “By taking this decision a year early, the government has given us more time to maximise the environmental benefit in some of the most sensitive parts of our region.

“We know this work will have a significant and positive impact on chalk stream biodiversity, and the local communities who enjoy these special watercourses. We estimate these schemes will support around 600 jobs in our supply chain.

“Through partnerships with environmental organisations like Rivers Trusts and Wildlife Trusts, we hope to take forward the 34 treatment wetlands and various river restoration schemes in the list.”