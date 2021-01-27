Danish PM to lead global commission on people-centred clean energy transitions

A new high-level global commission that will focus on putting people at the heart of energy transitions will be headed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The new initiative – Our Inclusive Energy Future: The Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions – was convened by the International Energy Agency’s Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol and will be chaired by Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities.

Other members include ministers from Oman, Norway, Italy, Chile, Canada, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana, Spain and Belgium.

The Commission will examine the social and economic impacts of the shift to cleaner energy technologies as well as issues of affordability and fairness.

To reach our climate & energy goals, the shift to clean energy must have people at its heart. Today, @IEABirol introduced the new Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions, headed by 🇩🇰 PM Mette Frederiksen & Minister @DanJoergensen → https://t.co/WciXxamcPa pic.twitter.com/MzBExUoFi6 — International Energy Agency (@IEA) January 26, 2021

Its meetings will result in key recommendations in advance of the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland in November this year.

Dr Birol said: “Clean energy transitions are gaining significant momentum around the world and it is essential to their success that they be inclusive and centred around people. Many countries are now focusing on this issue and seeking opportunities to exchange ideas and advice. The high-level members of our Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions will lead a global dialogue to share experiences and enhance best practice.

“Denmark has already shown clear global leadership on this issue and that is why I am delighted and honoured that Prime Minister Frederiksen has agreed to be the Honorary Patron of the Commission and that Minister Jørgensen has agreed to chair it.”