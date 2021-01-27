future Net Zero hits first milestone!

Today is the first anniversary of our sister platform future Net Zero.

It has been a tumultuous year in all respects with the shattering consequences of the pandemic. However maybe because of the lockdowns, particularly the first one, we have also seen a glimpse into a life of less.

Less pollution, fewer cars, less waste, less chaos. We’ve seen courage and inventiveness and we have seen businesses suffer but also thrive and become more creative, during the biggest challenge the UK and world have faced since 1945.

Maybe because of this, maybe the time at home online, maybe our moments appreciating how we take so much for granted… until it is taken from us. Maybe these things, have contributed to the huge success of our first year which I outline in the video above.

Thank you to all of you who have read articles, watched our interviews, downloaded our podcasts and participated in our webinars.

And a massive thank you to all our partners – without them the platform would not exist.

A major new pledge

So that was year one. For this year we have bigger plans.

We launched the future Net Zero Standard in October powered by Carbon Expert and it is already helping businesses take their first steps to carbon reporting and this year we will see that ramp up as more and more companies subscribe.

And later today we will announce a major new pledge to commit businesses just like us, to a major new net zero campaign.

Jonny Bairstow has now become editor of FNZ and will be working with our partners to bring you even better insight and analysis.

We will be launching our new content stream Pathway to COP to bring you all the news ahead of the biggest climate policy event the UK has ever seen this autumn.

Our Net Zero 101 section will offer you a one stop shop to learn all things about net zero and working with our partners we will help you navigate technology and practices that will allow you to start cutting your carbon now.

And finally in June we will bring you a festival of content around net zero. We will host it live but of course will offer online access for those unable to attend.

2021 is a pivotal year for our net zero ambitions and I can assure you future Net Zero will be here to help your business or organisation every step of the way.

So join us.

Subscribe, spread the word and help us, help you.

And together let’s make sure Better Business leads to a Better Planet.