Nigeria partners with World Economic Forum to fight plastic pollution

The Government of Nigeria is officially joining the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) partnership in an effort to fight global plastic pollution.

It will work with the WEF’s Global Plastic Action Partnership (GRAP), a platform that works with governments, businesses and civil society, alongside Indonesia, Ghana and Vietnam, to translate plastic pollution commitments into concrete actions.

According to the WEF, mismanaged plastic waste and unsustainable production of plastics are commonplace in the West Africa region, with challenges including less capacity and investment in waste collection and recycling, varying levels of sustainable practices awareness among businesses and consumers and the niche nature of innovative and alternative models supporting reduce and reuse.

In 2018, Nigeria, which is the largest economy on the African continent, was estimated to have discharged around 200,000 tonnes of plastic waste into the ocean per year, while its annual plastics production is projected to grow to 523,000 tonnes by 2022.

In joining GRAP, Nigeria will work with WEF to launch a national plastic action partnership based on the model that has been piloted in the other three countries.

Its principal mandates will include creating and working with locally-led platforms to bring together the country’s most influential policymakers, business leaders and civil society advocates.

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Nigeria’s Environment Minister said: “With this partnership, Nigeria is further reinforcing its commitments and efforts towards addressing plastic pollution and safeguarding the environment.

“From co-founding the African Circular Economy Alliance and establishing a Nigerian/AfDB [African Development Bank] Circular Economy Working Group to joining the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Nigeria is determined to unleash the full potential of our young generation of innovative and passionate leaders so that we can work together towards a future free of plastic pollution and waste.”