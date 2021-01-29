All aboard the ‘world’s first’ hydrogen double deckers

Hydrogen double deckers have rolled onto Aberdeen’s streets.

The fleet consists of five 60-seater buses, which emit nothing other than water and are forecast to save one kilogram of carbon dioxide with each kilometre they drive.

The buses, run by Scotland’s largest operator First Bus, build upon the city’s commitment to transition from oil and gas to green energy. as part of its 2045 net zero vision.

The new £8.3 million-project of 15 hydrogen buses has been funded by Aberdeen City Council, the Scottish Government and the European Union, with an investment of about £500,000 per vehicle.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “The buses have even more advanced technology which pushes established hydrogen boundaries and will greatly assist us in tackling air pollution in the city.”

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director at First Bus, said: “Scotland will be home to COP26 later this year and it is fantastic to know that we’ll be setting a stellar example of just what can be achieved with new technology as we welcome leaders from around the world.”