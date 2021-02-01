Infrastructure

Korean energy giant plugs $2.2bn into Hungarian battery plant

The 30GWh factory will cater for expected demand for batteries in Europe

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 1 February 2021
Image: SK Innovation

South Korea’s energy giant SK Innovation will invest $2.2 billion (£1.6bn) into the construction of a new battery plant in Hungary.

The factory will have a production capacity of 30 GWh every year, will be located 50 kilometres southwest of Budapest and will cover an area of 98 football stadiums.

The investment comes as manufacturers switch their production into electric vehicles (EVs) and global demand for batteries is increasing.

According to recent reports, demand for European EV batteries is expected to increase more than six times to 256GWh by 2025, from the current 41GWh.

SK Innovation started as the Korea Oil Corporation, the ‘first’ refining and chemical company in the country. Since then the company has been working in various fields, including petroleum production, lubricants and battery production.

Kim Jun, Chief Executive Officer of SK Innovation, said: “The investment decision made this time will lead the battery business of SK Innovation to greatly contribute to the value chains and ecosystem and to become a leading global company in the global EV industry.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast