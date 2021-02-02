Britain’s smart meter network hits 10 million milestone

The 10 millionth smart meter was installed yesterday at a location in Doddington, Cambridgeshire.

The Data Communications Company (DCC), which is responsible for managing the UK’s smart meter infrastructure and roll out, has confirmed the installation which represents a milestone for Britain’s energy system.

It is estimated that these ten million smart meters alone are preventing the release of up to 275,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, equivalent to the emissions of 95,000 households or a city roughly the size of Chester.

According to the DCC report, the number of second-generation smart meters, known as SMETS2, is still growing steadily, at slightly below the pre-pandemic installation rate.

Official figures suggest that households with smart meters can reduce their energy consumption by around 2%.

DCC Chief Executive Officer Angus Flett said: “This milestone shows that the whole sector has progressed hugely over the last year in digitising Britain’s energy system. Since the start of 2020, our secure network has tripled in size.”

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of E.ON UK, said: “We were one of the first suppliers to start installing smart meters over a decade ago and are also the leading installer of second-generation smart meters, so it seems only fitting that we’re the company installing Britain’s ten-millionth meter.”

Dan Brooke, Chief Executive of Smart Energy GB, commented: “As a country, we’re making important progress towards reducing our reliance on oil and gas, and the take-up of technologies like smart meters and electric vehicles is playing a vital role in helping Britain’s effort to hit its net zero targets and combat climate change.”