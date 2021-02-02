Green Investment Group launches new solar energy company

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has launched a new solar energy company.

The new firm, named Cero Generation, will deliver utility-scale, on-site generation projects and integrated energy storage solutions for the European market.

The company will have an 8GW portfolio that consists of more than 150 projects in the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

Edward Northam, Head of GIG for the UK and Europe, commented: “The launch of Cero Generation marks an important milestone in GIG’s ambition to create Europe’s leading solar development company.”

Nikolaj Harbo, Chief Executive Officer of Cero Generation, said: “Our ambition is to continue on this phenomenal growth trajectory, transforming Cero into Europe’s leading solar energy company and helping deliver the continent’s net zero ambition.”