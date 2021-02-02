Ofwat CEO Rachel Fletcher joins Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has appointed Rachel Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of water regulator Ofwat, to join its team.

Mrs Fletcher will become Director of Regulation and Economics at the energy supplier and will work to strengthen the company’s efforts to decarbonise the energy system.

As Chief Executive Officer of Ofwat, She supported environmentally sustainable, resilient and affordable water and waste services.

Before her role at the water services regulation authority, she was Head of Retail at Ofgem and an Energy Consultant at PwC.

Octopus Energy is currently serving over 1.9 million customers across the UK.

Rachel Fletcher said: “Greg Jackson and his team are on a mission to bring about a fast, efficient and just transition to net zero. In the space of a few years, they have shown what can be achieved with a clear purpose, leading-edge technology and a focus on treating people fairly.”