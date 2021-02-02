Finance & Markets

Ofwat CEO Rachel Fletcher joins Octopus Energy

As Director of Regulation and Economics, Mrs Fletcher will work for the energy system decarbonisation

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 2 February 2021
Image: Ofwat

Octopus Energy has appointed Rachel Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of water regulator Ofwat, to join its team.

Mrs Fletcher will become Director of Regulation and Economics at the energy supplier and will work to strengthen the company’s efforts to decarbonise the energy system.

As Chief Executive Officer of Ofwat, She supported environmentally sustainable, resilient and affordable water and waste services.

Before her role at the water services regulation authority, she was Head of Retail at Ofgem and an Energy Consultant at PwC.

Octopus Energy is currently serving over 1.9 million customers across the UK.

Rachel Fletcher said: “Greg Jackson and his team are on a mission to bring about a fast, efficient and just transition to net zero. In the space of a few years, they have shown what can be achieved with a clear purpose, leading-edge technology and a focus on treating people fairly.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast