Veolia starts carbon capture trials in energy recovery facilities

Veolia is set to begin trials on a new carbon capture technology designed for energy recovery facilities (ERF).

The technology, which is developed by the carbon tech firm Carbon Clean, will extract carbon dioxide from combustion flue gas emissions, compress and liquefy it to be used in an industrial application or for permanent storage.

The captured carbon could then be used in greenhouses to boost plant growth, building materials such as concrete, production of organic chemicals that make up solvents, synthetic rubber and plastics.

Veolia and Carbon Clean have been working together for four years and the new joint project, which will begin in spring, will highlight how the technology can work effectively on energy from waste plants.

Gavin Graveson, Executive Vice President of UK and Ireland, said: “This project marks another significant step forward for the industry by making it possible for ERF to contribute to the environment through lowering carbon and delivering landfill diversion, grid resilience, district heating and carbon capture.

“By using the potential of non-recyclable waste to generate energy and support communities, we can power the low carbon cities of the future.”

Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Clean Aniruddha Sharma added: “This partnership with the operating experience of Veolia will help us bring the cost of carbon capture to $30 (£21.9) per tonne, which will accelerate the take-up of the next generation modularised technology across the sector and beyond.”

Veolia currently operates ten plants that process around 2.3 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste and converts it into electricity for more than 400,000 homes.