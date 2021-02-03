Energy prices return to more normal seasonal prices, but two world’s collide in carbon.

Energy prices return to more normal seasonal prices following a difficult winter.
In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:
- Get your foot on the gas – what’s happened to prices over the last few weeks. There is value in the market, but do you know where to look?
- For power contracts our view has not changed, but again do you know where the value is?
- LNG returns to normal flows as Asian spot prices collapse.
- Asian prices are attracting LNG, but US and UK prices are not following.
- Carbon has been hijacked and where is it headed – two worlds are colliding that don’t mix well.
- Markets remain volatile.
