Energy prices return to more normal seasonal prices, but two world’s collide in carbon.

Energy prices return to more normal seasonal prices following a difficult winter.

Get your foot on the gas – what’s happened to prices over the last few weeks. There is value in the market, but do you know where to look?

For power contracts our view has not changed, but again do you know where the value is?

LNG returns to normal flows as Asian spot prices collapse.

Asian prices are attracting LNG, but US and UK prices are not following.

Carbon has been hijacked and where is it headed – two worlds are colliding that don’t mix well.

Markets remain volatile.

