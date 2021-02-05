Energy bills increase up to £96 as price cap rises

Nearly 15 million households will see their energy bills rise by up to £96, as a result of an increase in the price cap.

Ofgem said the price cap has been set at £1,138 per year for default tariff customers and at £1,156 for pre-payment meter customers and will come into force from 1st April.

The return to pre-pandemic levels is attributed to the change in wholesale energy prices.

During the first lockdown last year, costs fell sharply and the level of the price cap dropped by £84 in October.

Demand for energy has since recovered, pushing wholesale prices back up to more normal levels.

The regulator adjusts the level of the cap up or down twice a year, to reflect the costs of supplying electricity and gas for suppliers.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of Ofgem, said: “Energy bill increases are never welcome, especially as many households are struggling with the impact of the pandemic. We have carefully scrutinised these changes to ensure that customers only pay a fair price for their energy.

“The price cap offers a safety net against poor pricing practices, saving customers up to £100 a year, but if they want to avoid the increase in April they should shop around for a cheaper deal.

“As the UK still faces challenges around Covid-19, during this exceptional time I expect suppliers to set their prices competitively, treat all customers fairly and ensure that any household in financial distress is given access to the support they need.