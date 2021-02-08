Allan McCall is an independent consultant who has worked in the energy markets for over twenty years; having worked in structuring, wholesale and retail pricing, trading and risk management related roles at National Power/Innogy/RWET, British Energy and RWE npower.

Allan is based in the Highlands but works UK wide and is comfortable operating remotely. He is an experienced energy professional specialising in trading & risk management within the UK market. He joined The Utility Market Experts as an Associate in 2018.

Specialities:

Trading and Risk Management

Asset Valuation

Structured Transactions

Portfolio Management

Pricing Model Development

Demand Forecasting