Allan McCall is an independent consultant who has worked in the energy markets for over twenty years; having worked in structuring, wholesale and retail pricing, trading and risk management related roles at National Power/Innogy/RWET, British Energy and RWE npower.
Allan is based in the Highlands but works UK wide and is comfortable operating remotely. He is an experienced energy professional specialising in trading & risk management within the UK market. He joined The Utility Market Experts as an Associate in 2018.
Specialities:
- Trading and Risk Management
- Asset Valuation
- Structured Transactions
- Portfolio Management
- Pricing Model Development
- Demand Forecasting
If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:
Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]
Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]