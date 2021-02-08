Energy Expert Corner

Monday 8 February 2021
Allan McCall is an independent consultant who has worked in the energy markets for over twenty years; having worked in structuring, wholesale and retail pricing, trading and risk management related roles at National Power/Innogy/RWET, British Energy and RWE npower.

Allan is based in the Highlands but works UK wide and is comfortable operating remotely. He is an experienced energy professional specialising in trading & risk management within the UK market. He joined The Utility Market Experts as an Associate in 2018.

Specialities:

  • Trading and Risk Management
  • Asset Valuation
  • Structured Transactions
  • Portfolio Management
  • Pricing Model Development
  • Demand Forecasting

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]

