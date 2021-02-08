Equinor strikes oil and gas near Troll field in the North Sea

Equinor and its partners DNO Norge, Petoro and Wellesley Petroleum have announced an oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea.

Recoverable resources are estimated at between seven and 11 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent, corresponding to between 44 and 69 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Røver North discovery adds to a number of discoveries in the Troll/Fram area in recent years – it started with Echino, which gave several answers in the autumn of 2019 and continued with Swisher in the summer of 2020.

Equinor said there is an increasing use of new digital tools during exploration and the prospects drilled today face “ever-stricter” requirements for CO2 emissions per barrel produced.

Nick Ashton, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for exploration in Norway added: “It is inspiring to see how creativity, perseverance and new digital tools result in discoveries that form the basis for important value creation, future activity and production in accordance with Equinor’s climate ambitions.

“The discovery is a direct consequence of thorough subsurface work in the Troll/Fram area over many years and shows the importance of not giving up but starting over, looking at old issues from new angles. Exploration thus creates great values for society, at the same time as the resources can be realised in accordance with the requirements for CO2 emissions through the value chain, from discovery to consumption.”