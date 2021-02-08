Total takes big step into Texan solar with 2.2GW acquisition

Total has announced it has bought 2.2GW of solar projects in Texas.

French energy giant also added 600MW of battery storage assets as part of an agreement with the renewable energy company SunChase Power.

The pipeline consists of four large-scale solar projects, each with co-located battery energy storage systems, in industrial areas close to Houston that have a high demand for electricity.

The construction of the first two projects will start later this year and all projects are expected to come online between 2023 and 2024.

Total has recently announced a joint venture with 174 Power Global to develop 1.6GW in the US.