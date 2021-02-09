Driving test fails emit 2k tonnes of CO2

The failed driving tests that took place from April 2019 to July 2020 have emitted more than 2,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

That’s according to a new study by the energy comparison service SaveOnEnergy, which suggests the carbon dioxide released during these 15 months is the equivalent of 449 return trips from London to Melbourne, Australia.

The research, which analysed data from driving test centres across the UK, finds that failed female tests have emitted more than 1,232 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and failed male tests have released 989 tonnes.

The analysis also reveals that the cancelled driving tests due to the pandemic, have resulted in an average of 385,185 kilograms of carbon dioxide saved per quarter in 2020.

Driving test centres in Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester released the most carbon emissions, according to the report.