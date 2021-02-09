Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s a flying EV!

An Australian aerospace company has unveiled what it says is the world’s first electric flying racing car.

The so-called Airspeeder Mk3 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, will race at speeds of more than 120km/h in remotely piloted competitions later this year.

These competitions are expected to be the test-bed for a manned racing series in 2022.

The development of the technology behind the vehicle lasted three years and aimed to accelerate clean air mobility.

The company plans to develop more than ten racing vehicles to provide to teams later this year.

A few weeks ago, plans for the construction of the ‘world’s first’ electric hub for flying cars in Coventry were unveiled.

Matthew Pearson, Founder of Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics, said: “The unveiling of the world’s first full-sized electric flying racing car is a landmark moment in the dawn of a new mobility revolution.

“It is a competition that drives progress and our racing series is hastening the arrival of technology that will transform clean-air passenger transport, logistics and even advanced air for medical applications.

“The world’s first electric flying car races will take place this year and will be the most exciting and progressive motorsport on the planet.”