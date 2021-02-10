Cumbria coal mine approval to be reconsidered

The approval of the new coal mine near Whitehaven, the UK’s first coal mine in 30 years, that prompted criticism from many quarters, is set to be reconsidered.

Last week, Lord Deben, Chairman of Climate Change Committee (CCC), wrote a letter to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government Robert Jenrick urging the government to reconsider planning permission given for the metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria.

West Cumbria County Council granted planning permission to West Cumbria Mining back in October and the government has decided not to challenge the decision.

The local authority said: “This decision has been taken because in December 2020, the government’s CCC releases its report on its recommendations for the Sixth Carbon Budget, a requirement under the Climate Change Act.

“The report, among other things, sets out the volume of greenhouse gases the UK aims to emit during 2033-2037. This new information has been received prior to the issue of the formal decision notice on the application.

“In light of this, the council has decided that the planning application should be reconsidered by the Development Control and Regulation Committee.”