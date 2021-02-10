Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Octopus Energy launches net zero research centre

The facility will combine energy technology data and economic analysis to accelerate the uptake of green energy

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 10 February 2021
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has today launched a new research centre to support policymakers and businesses that want to invest in clean technologies and green energy.

The so-called Octopus Centre for Net Zero facility, which will be based in London, will combine energy technology data and economic analysis to develop tools designed to help energy transition and tackle climate change.

Initially, research will focus on two of the UK’s most carbon-intensive sectors, residential heating and transport, which  together accounted for 53% of overall carbon emissions in 2019, according to official figures.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “As we build back greener, private sector and business investment is going to be vital in helping us hit our targets and I look forward to seeing how the tools developed by the Octopus Centre for Net Zero support our efforts to tackle climate change.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast