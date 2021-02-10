Octopus Energy launches net zero research centre

Octopus Energy has today launched a new research centre to support policymakers and businesses that want to invest in clean technologies and green energy.

The so-called Octopus Centre for Net Zero facility, which will be based in London, will combine energy technology data and economic analysis to develop tools designed to help energy transition and tackle climate change.

Initially, research will focus on two of the UK’s most carbon-intensive sectors, residential heating and transport, which together accounted for 53% of overall carbon emissions in 2019, according to official figures.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “As we build back greener, private sector and business investment is going to be vital in helping us hit our targets and I look forward to seeing how the tools developed by the Octopus Centre for Net Zero support our efforts to tackle climate change.”