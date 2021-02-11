Consultation on green spaceflight from British soil lifts off

The government has launched a consultation on the environmental impact of spaceflight

The consultation aims to define a framework for the spaceflight regulator to support the country’s environmental objectives.

The consultation, which will last six weeks, is expected to underpin a range of commercial spaceflight and scientific ventures, to operate within the UK in the future.

The guidance is aimed to help the development of space-based technologies that could allow scientists to observe weather patterns and monitor climate change and harmful activities such as illegal deforestation, fishing and animal poaching.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “We want to capitalise on the opportunities commercial spaceflight can bring, which will feed into our national space strategy and the government’s agenda to build back better, all while improving our understanding of climate change and our world-leading efforts to tackle it.”

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: “Soon we will be launching small satellites into orbit from British soil, creating new jobs and economic opportunities for communities across the UK.

“Like all businesses large and small, our space industry has a responsibility to make sure they play their part in tackling climate change as we get closer to making our spaceflight dreams a reality.”