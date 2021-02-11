Shop with added zip – Lidl’s EV charging milestone

Since the first installations went live, EV drivers using Lidl’s chargepoints have saved more than 1.77 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to taking 920 diesel cars off the road.

Lidl has announced it reached the 100th rapid electric vehicle (EV) charger milestone on its nationwide rollout, following the installation of a 50kW charging point at a store in Hillington, West London.

Lidl’s EV rapid charger rollout represents a total investment in EV charging infrastructure of more than £25 million.

In 2019, the grocery stores chain extended its partnership with Pod Point to install 350 rapid chargers by 2022.

Alana Barry, Chief Development Officer for Lidl GB commented: “We are committed to empowering our customers to make the right decisions for their lifestyle and are delighted to have reached this important milestone of bringing rapid charging for EVs to 100 of our stores.”

Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Currently 2.5 out of every 100 rapid chargers in the UK can be found at Lidl stores, and there are many more in the pipeline.”