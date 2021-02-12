Biden injects $100m into green energy tech research

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has said it will inject a further $100 million (£72.5m) into clean energy technology research, as part of President Biden’s climate agenda.

The White House has also announced the creation of a new Climate Innovation Working Group to underpin the President’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The new group will work to advance research on net zero buildings, energy storage solutions at one-tenth the cost of today’s alternatives and sustainable fuels for aircraft and ships.

It will also prioritise sustainable air conditioning, carbon-free heat and a plan for a grid powered by zero-carbon power plants.

DOE Chief of Staff Tarak Shah said: “Today we are inviting scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers around America to join us in developing the energy technologies we need to tackle the climate crisis and build a more equitable clean energy economy.

“The DOE is committed to empowering innovators to develop bold solutions that will help America achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while creating millions of good-paying jobs that benefit all Americans.”