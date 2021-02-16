bp joins IBM’s network to advance quantum computing use in energy

Energy giant bp has joined the IBM Quantum Network as an industry partner to advance the use of quantum computing in the energy industry.

It will have access to IBM’s quantum expertise, software and to the most advanced quantum computers available via the cloud, including a premium 65-qubit quantum computer, the largest available to industry today.

bp will work with IBM to explore the use of quantum computing to solve business and engineering challenges and potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.

Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in areas such as: modelling the chemistry and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells – a crucial factor in efficient hydrocarbon production; analysing and managing fluid dynamics of wind farms; optimising autonomous robotic facility inspection; and helping creating opportunities not yet imagined to deliver clean energy to the world.

Morag Watson, Senior Vice President, Digital Science and Engineering for bp said: “bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Next generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in solving the science and engineering challenges as we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy and design new lower carbon products.”

By 2030, bp aims to develop around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity, increase annual low carbon investment to around $5 billion (£3.6bn) and cut its oil and gas production by 40%.

‎‎Dario Gil, ‎Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research added: “bp joins a rapidly growing number of clients working with IBM to explore quantum computing to ‎help accelerate the discovery of solutions to some of today’s biggest challenges.

“The energy industry is ripe with opportunities ‎to see value from the use of quantum computing through the discovery of new materials designed ‎to improve the generation, transfer and storage of energy.”‎