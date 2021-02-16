Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Jaguar bids farewell to petrol past becoming ‘all-electric’ by 2025

The move will see all vehicles of the brand abandon petrol engines

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 16 February 2021
Image: Red Fish Images/Shutterstock

Jaguar Land Rover has today announced it will turn Jaguar into an all-electric brand from 2025.

As part of the manufacturer’s new strategy, it was also revealed Land Rover will launch six new pure electric models by 2025 and five years later, every vehicle in its range will have an electric option.

By this time, it is anticipated that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.”

Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK by 2030.

