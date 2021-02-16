New waste-to-jet fuel plant takes off in Stanlow

Stanlow, in the North West of England, will soon become home to a new waste-t0-jet fuel plant.

The £600 million project will convert non-recyclable household waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use by airlines operating at UK airports.

The plant is forecast to produce approximately 100 million litres of low carbon SAF every year and create around 900 jobs during its design, build, commissioning and operation phase.

The development of the facility follows a partnership of the energy company Essar Oil (UK) with the transport fuel producer Fulcrum and Essar’s subsidiary liquid storage business Stanlow Terminals.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts said: “This is great news for the North West, with hundreds of jobs created as the region takes the lead in making aviation greener.

“I hope this is a sign of great things to come as we look forward to a sustainable, low carbon future for aviation, helping us push forward towards our 2050 net zero target.”

Stein Ivar Bye, Chief Executive Officer, Essar Oil UK, commented: “This landmark development supports our long term sustainability ambition to deliver the energy solutions of the future and position Stanlow as the UK’s leading sustainable aviation fuel hub.”