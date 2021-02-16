UK says Hy to first hydrogen houses!

Two semi-detached homes in Low Thornley, Gateshead, will soon become the UK’s first fully hydrogen-powered homes.

The homes will use 100% hydrogen for heating and cooking in appliances including boilers, hobs, cookers and fires.

The £500,000 project aims to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen energy in powering the housing sector and supporting the country’s net zero target.

The houses are built with funding from the government’s Hy4Heat innovation programme, Northern Gas Networks and Cadent.

The facilities, which are planned to open in April, will be accessible to the public, including local schools, colleges and universities that are invited to learn more about the new technology.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “From running a hot bath and cooking our evening meals to turning on the heating, most of us use natural gas every day. However, to tackle climate change, we need to find alternatives to fossil fuels and move towards making clean energy the norm.

“While these new houses in Gateshead will look like any other, they will showcase how low carbon hydrogen can transform the way we power our homes and offer a glimpse of what the future holds as we build back greener.”

The government plans to publish its hydrogen strategy later this year, which is expected to outline plans to build a national hydrogen economy.