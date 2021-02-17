Octopus Renewables sells 173MW solar portfolio in Italy

Octopus Renewables, the clean energy investor arm of Octopus Group, has agreed to sell 173MW solar portfolio in Italy to the local utility A2A for €205 million (£178m).

The portfolio includes nine sites in the Lazio region, north of Rome and eight on the island of Sardinia.

Matt Setchell, Co-Head of Octopus Renewables, said: “The nature of these sites makes them well suited for the addition of energy storage and hydrogen infrastructure, while the absence of subsidies and a forward-looking PPA strategy allows these new technologies to be easily accommodated.”