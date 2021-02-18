Americans burn furniture for heating as power outages rock Texas

Texans are reportedly burning furniture as millions in the state remain without heat and electricity with temperatures plunging below freezing.

That is the fourth day of blackouts as the state struggles to restore power and the grid operator ERCOT said: “Some generation is slowly returning.

“ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night. 2.7 million households still do not have power.”

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro wrote on Twitter: “Millions of Texans are sleeping in their winter coats, burning furniture and exposing themselves to carbon monoxide by sleeping in their cars. Governor Abbott shouldn’t waste time blaming others for his failures, he should be doing his job.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “About 1,600,000 homes have had power restored today. Current power generation is restoring an additional 200,000 homes every hour.”

Earlier, the Governor speaking on Fox News blamed renewables for the power issues: “This shows how deadly the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.”