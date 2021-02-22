Ford to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle range by 2030

Ford has announced it will sell only electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK and Europe by 2030.

The manufacturer said all cars and vans will have an all-electric or plug-in hybrid option by 2024 as it expects two-thirds of commercial vehicle sales to come from these segments.

The company has also unveiled a $1 billion (£720m) investment in a new EV manufacturing facility in Cologne, Germany.

The move is part of Ford’s $22 billion (£15.7bn) global investment in electrification through 2025.

A few days earlier, Jaguar announced it will become an all-electric brand by 2025.

Stuart Rowley, President of Ford of Europe, said: “We will offer an exceptional range of electrified vehicles, supported by customer-centric digital services and experiences, allowing our customers to come with us on the journey to a fully electric future.”