More suppliers to bump up energy bills

After British Gas’ announcement last week to adjust its prices to the new tariff cap, more suppliers have announced changes that could see customers’ energy bills hike by up to £96.

Scottish Power, E.ON and EDF have all adjusted their prices to the new tariff cap level on their websites last week.

That follows Ofgem’s announcement for the new price cap at £1,138 per year for default tariff customers and at £1,156 for pre-payment meter customers.

The price cap sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for average use on standard variable or default tariffs.

The change, which will come into force from 1st April, is estimated to affect 15 million customers.

EDF customers on dual-fuel (gas and electricity on the same bill) standard variable tariff will pay £1,138, an increase of £96, whilst prepayment customers will pay £1,156, an increase of £87.

An EDF spokesperson said: “In the face of sharp increases in the costs to supply energy, we have already seen two suppliers collapse this year and as a sustainable, long-term business it is critical that we reflect the costs we face.

“We promise our customers that we will continue to offer a range of long-term, fixed tariffs, that guarantee a consistent price of energy for the duration of the tariff.

“Customers on tariffs that are due to change in April will be written to, reminding them that they are free to switch tariff at any time and that they should check that they are on the best tariff for them.”

An E.ON spokesperson said: “Ofgem reviews its energy price cap every six months to reflect changes in the market, including changes in wholesale costs. Following Ofgem’s latest review, we have made changes to our standard variable tariff, E.ON EnergyPlan.

“From 1st April 2021, the price of our standard variable tariff E.ON EnergyPlan for customers taking both fuels will be £1,138, based on Ofgem average annual consumption of 12,000 kWh for gas and 2,900 kWh with payment by Direct Debit. Our current price is £1,042.”