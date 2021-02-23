Finance & Markets, Technology

EIB backs plant proteins and green chemistry with €50m loan

Funding will support the production of proteins for animal feed from oilseeds

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 23 February 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Agro-food group Avril has been awarded a €50 million (£43.3m) loan by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to develop plant proteins and support its renewable chemistry activities.

The funding will support the production of proteins for human consumption and animal nutrition from oilseeds.

The oilseed meal for livestock is produced by crushing rapeseed, sunflower seeds, and protein-rich plants.

Avril also produces vegetable glycerine, a by-product of the production of biodiesel and other formulas based on vegetable oils, including rapeseed, sunflower, soy and coconut.

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB, said: “By supporting the Avril group’s research projects in plant proteins and green chemistry produced from biobased materials alternative to fossil resources, this loan is fully in line with the European ambition to strengthen our food sovereignty, essential to achieve the climate and environmental objectives set by the Paris Agreement.”

Jean-Philippe Puig, Managing Director of the Avril Group, commented: “The confidence of the EIB and its support in our research projects will clearly accelerate the marketing of concrete solutions from the agricultural world, ensuring outlets for the entire oilseed crop sector, at a time when reducing protein dependence, as well as decarbonising materials, represent crucial issues for people and our planet.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast