Peterborough greenlights solar park at former landfill site

A new solar park at a closed landfill site in Stanground, Peterborough, has been given the go-ahead by the local authority.

Stanground waste facility will soon be the home of the new solar park that will consist of 5,800 panels and a battery storage system.

The 2.9MW project is forecast to generate enough energy to power 700 homes and is expected to help Peterborough and Cambridgeshire achieve their net zero targets.

Councillor Mark Goldsack, Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Commercial and Investment Committee, said: “The UK is in the transition to a low carbon future and we must significantly increase electricity generation.

“Solar panels and battery storage, in the right locations of minimal visual or noise impact, are key to our future electricity system and provide the flexibility and resilience consumers need.”