British Gas fleet to go all-electric by 2025

British Gas has committed to having all-electric commercial fleet by 2025.

The company has brought forward five years earlier its commitment for its commercial fleet, which is believed to be the third-largest in the country.

Following an order for 1,000 electric vans for its engineers last summer, the firm will add 2,000 more to its fleet – all vehicles will be on the road by 2022.

British Gas engineers will install all chargers at engineer homes.

The company has also unveiled plans to never purchase another combustion engine vehicle.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “Everyone needs to act now to lower carbon emissions and help the UK reach net zero. We are leading from the front by not only lowering emissions for our customers and our communities, but by lowering our own emissions, and by increasing the speed at which we do this.

“Fully electrifying our fleet will make a big difference. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the government to create the new jobs our country needs as we all seek to build back greener.”