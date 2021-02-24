EDF to start construction of new Scottish wind farm

EDF Renewables‘ portfolio will soon get a new Scottish wind as the company announced the construction of a new wind farm in north Lanarkshire, northeast of Glasgow, will start 1st March.

The 30MW project, which is predicted to supply electricity for more than 18,000 homes, is expected to complete by June 2022.

The plant secured planning consent for some design changes in September last year.

These include an increased blade tip height, from 138.5 to 149.9 metres which will allow greater electricity generation.

Stelios Christodoulou, Construction Project Manager of EDF Renewables, said “We are excited to get work underway, this project is an important addition to our portfolio of onshore wind developments.

“Not only will it accelerate our journey to a net zero future but it shows our commitment to investing and growing in Scotland.”