Yorkshire Water’s smart network pilot helps reduce leakage by 90k litres a day

Yorkshire Water has seen a reduction in leakage of more than 90,000 litres per day following the installation of almost 2,000 customer meters.

It is part of the water company’s smart water network pilot, which is testing the latest customer metering solutions running on Internet of Things (IoT) networks, such as LoRanWan, NB-IoT and Flexnet.

Yorkshire Water has found that 32% of all leakage in one area can be traced back to just 1% of properties, suggesting leaks on private supply pipes could make up a significant amount of all leakage.

Working closely with properties in the area, the company has already been able to reduce leakage by 92,160 litres a day.

It is looking to reduce leakage by a further 15% by 2025, reducing waste and helping customers save money on their bills.

Matt Hattersley, Head of Leakage Operations said: “We’re always looking to take advantage of new technologies to assist us in continuing to reduce the amount fo water lost through leaks.

“The smart network pilot we’re currently running has seen some game-changing results. Insights from the pilot area will help inform our future digital strategy and will allow us to use data to further target our leakage efforts and ultimately save water from being wasted.”