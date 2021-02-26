Finance & Markets

EDP to invest €24bn in energy transition

The company targets 50GW of renewables and carbon-neutrality by 2030

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 26 February 2021
Image: EDP

Portuguese energy company EDP has announced it will invest €24 billion (£20.9bn) in energy transition and renewables by 2030.

In that timeframe, the firm expects to have 50GW of renewables installed and carbon-neutrality across its operations.

EDP said the largest share of the green investment will be secured by renewables.

The company anticipates deploying 4GW of solar, hydrogen and storage per year and double solar and wind capacity by 2025.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, Chief Executive Officer of EDP, commented: “This plan is a bold and ambitious commitment and unprecedented acceleration of growth in renewables building on our strong track record.

“The global challenge presented by climate change requires a different mindset, ambition and, above all, measurable action.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast