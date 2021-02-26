Government considers e-waste obligation for online retailers

The government could require online retailers and marketplaces to collect old electronics from consumers to ensure there is an equal obligation for the collection of electronic waste as physical retailers.

The commitment is within the government’s response to the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC)’s report on e-waste.

In that report, the body estimated companies, including Amazon and Apple are contributing to 155,000 tonnes of waste electricals ending up in bins every year

The new measures might see all businesses set old electronics collection targets that will be then verified independently and not coming from self-report.

Government said that by the end of 2021 online retailers and marketplaces will need to have an equal obligation to physical retail to collect e-waste from customers.

EAC Chairman Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP said: “Levelling the playing field for online giants and physical retailers in the take-back of e-waste is important if we are to cut down on the amount of e-waste disposed of incorrectly.

“The government has failed to acknowledge the importance of extracting precious metals from old electronics, dismissing the committee’s finding that weight-based targets are insufficient to ensure the extraction of many of these light metals.

“These metals, including tungsten and cobalt, are crucial in the manufacture of wind turbines and solar panels and their continued supply is therefore vital to making net zero Britain a reality.

“But we are at serious risk of creating supply shortages if we fail to retrieve these rare materials from old devices.”

ELN has contacted Defra for a response.