Government urged to set 40GW solar target

A group of non-governmental organisations has urged the government to deploy 40GW of solar energy by 2030.

The coalition which includes among others environmental organisations Greenpeace, WWF, Friends of the Earth, the UK Green Building Council and the Green Finance Institute suggests solar parks could support biodiversity, air quality, soil regulation and sustainable agricultural practices.

The coalition calls policymakers to set a minimum target for the deployment of solar energy in the UK.

This should be in line with independent assessments of how much solar is needed to help the UK meet its net zero aims.

Industry body, Solar Energy UK, says it is possible to deploy 40GW of solar energy by 2030, which we endorse and suggest should be the minimum target.

In their joint announcement, organisations also ask the government to develop a solar sector skills, financing, and training deal to support this deployment, in line with support for other renewable generation technologies, such as offshore wind.