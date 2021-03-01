Shell eyes synthetic kerosene production for greener air travel

Royal Dutch Shell has unveiled plans to build a new plant to produce synthetic kerosene designed for airlines that want to shrink their carbon footprint.

At its Rheinland refinery, in Germany, the energy major will use renewable electricity and biomass to produce synthetic power-to-liquids to replace conventional jet fuel.

The new facility, which will have an initial annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes could be built from 2023 and start production two years later.

Dr Fabian Ziegler, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Deutschland Oil, said: “We will only be able to maintain mobility in the future if it is made more sustainable and road users can significantly reduce emissions on the road, on water and in the air.

“To make this possible, the location’s product portfolio will and must change significantly.”