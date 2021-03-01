Plans for ‘England’s first’ poo-powered heating scheme unveiled

More than 2,000 homes in Kingston could soon be heated using sewage, in a new project claimed to be England’s first heating scheme that will use energy recovered from sewage treatment.

Under the plans, heat recovered from the treatment process at Thames Water‘s Hogsmill sewage works will be captured, concentrated and supplied to local buildings from an energy centre to be built on-site.

Each year, up to 7GWh of low carbon heat per year will be supplied through a network of pipes to the district heating system at the new housing development Cambridge Road Estate.

The heating scheme is forecast to save up to 105 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 30 years.

The project follows a partnership between Kingston Council and Thames Water, which aims to scale up a renewable heating model for homes across the UK.

The government and the Greater London Authority have funded feasibility studies and design work for the project in the last two years and an application has been submitted for capital funding.

Councillor Caroline Kerr, Leader of Kingston Council, said: “This is groundbreaking. It’s a first for England and shows we are serious about reducing carbon in the borough.

“This is a real opportunity to be bold and ambitious for future generations.”

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Renewable heat from our sewer network is a fantastic resource, so it’s important we develop this and more decarbonising schemes further to continue to spread the benefits.”

Kingston Council has committed to reaching carbon-neutrality by 2038.