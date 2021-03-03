Energy Institute CEO Louise Kingham to join bp as UK country head

Louise Kingham, Chief Executive of the Energy Institute (EI) for almost 20 years, has been announced as bp’s new UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe.

She will succeed Peter Mather, who has been in the role since 2010 and recently established bp’s new regions, cities & solutions entity across the UK and continental Europe, will leave the company at the end of the year.

William Lin,. Executive Vice President of Regions, Cities & Solutions said: “We are very fortunate to have such a qualified successor to Peter in this key role. Louise’s experience in public policy, issues management and stakeholder engagement, not to mention her extraordinary network, position her ideally to help advance bp’s transformation agenda.”

Ms Kingham will join bp in May, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience across a broad range of issues within the energy industry.

She added: “This is a pivotal time for the energy industry and I’m thrilled to join a progressive company with a clear net zero ambition. I’m excited to represent bp’s businesses and work with partners across Europe and in the UK to help deliver innovative and decarbonised energy solutions at scale.”