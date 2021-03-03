Octopus Energy boosts EV charging network

Octopus Energy has added pan-European EV charging network IONITY to its electric Juice Network (EJN) in the UK and Europe.

The company said EJN users charging at IONITY stations will receive a 5% discount.

IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

Zoisa North-Bond, Director at Octopus Energy, commented: “Transport is responsible for a third of all carbon emissions in the UK, so decarbonising our roads is a huge step we need to take in the race to net zero.

“More partners coming on board to EJN makes it easier for petrol car drivers to consider EVs and simplifies the whole process for current EV drivers.”

Pia Bretschneider, Country Manager, UK and Ireland at IONITY, said: “Next to the development of a reliable high-power charging network, easy access and a comfortable charging experience play a big role in the adaptation of e-mobility.”