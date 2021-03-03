Rolls-Royce and Fermi Energia team up for compact nuclear power stations

Rolls-Royce and Fermi Energia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the potential for the deployment of affordable and compact nuclear power stations in Estonia.

The study of small modular reactors (SMRs) will cover all aspects of deployment, including grid suitability, cooling, emergency planning, human resources, licensing feasibility, economics and supply chain.

Fermi Energia has been founded by nuclear scientists, energy experts and entrepreneurs to bring SMRs to Estonia to meet its climate goals, help the economy develop and gain energy security.

Rolls-Royce is leading a consortium that is designing a low cost factory-built nuclear power station, known as a small modular reactor (SMR), which is expected to push down costs, while the rapid assembly of the modules and components inside a weatherproof canopy on the power station site itself avoid costly schedule disruptions.

The consortium is working with its partners and the UK Government to secure a commitment for a fleet of factory-built nuclear power stations, each providing at least 440MW of electricity, to be operational within a decade.

Tom Samson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the UKSMR consortium said: “Nuclear power is central to tackling climate change, economic recovery and energy security. To do this, it must be affordable, reliable and investable and the way we manufacture and assemble our power station brings its cost down to be comparable with offshore wind. It also stimulates jobs and growth and with the flexibility to power alternative low carbon fuels manufacture as well as providing grid power, it is the best option for underpinning decarbonisation strategies around the world.

“It’s a compelling proposition that has a clear role to play in Estonia’s low carbon energy future and we’re delighted to be working with Fermi Energia to find ways to make that happen as soon as possible.”

The power stations will be built by the UKSMR consortium, before being handed over to be operated by power generation companies.